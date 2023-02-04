Pili, No. 7 Utah hold off Oregon State 75-73 in overtime

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 23 points and No. 7 Utah withstood a furious rally to defeat Oregon State 75-73 in overtime. Trailing by three points with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, Oregon State’s Timea Gardiner was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Gardiner missed the first free throw, made the second, and intentionally missed the third, but the Beavers were unable to get the rebound as time expired. Gianna Kneepkens scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. for the Utes (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12), who are off to the best 21-game start in school history. Tailia von Oelhoffen added 17 points for Oregon State (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12), which has lost four of its last five games.

