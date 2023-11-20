Pili, No. 4 Utah women beat E. Kentucky 117-72, win Great Alaska Shootout title.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points, Gianna Kneepkens 23 and Ines Vieira added 20 to help No. 4 Utah beat Eastern Kentucky 117-72 to win the Great Alaska Shootout championship. Pili, a native of Anchorage playing in front of dozens of friends and family, finished with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Keenpkens was 8-of-10 shooting, made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds and Vieira made 6 of 6 from behind the arc and had seven assists. Pili scored inside to made it 12-11 with 4:47 left in the first quarter and Utah led the rest of the way. The Utes scored 27 first-quarter points and took a 51-32 lead into halftime. Antwainette Walker led Eastern Kentucky with 29 points.

