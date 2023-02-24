Pili leads No. 8 Utah to rout of California

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and Jenna Johnson added 21 to help No. 8 Utah beat California 101-76. Returning from a sprained ankle that kept her out last game, Pili dominated her 26 minutes on the court and the Utes built enough of a lead to allow her to get some extra rest. Pili and Johnson combined to make 19 of 28 field goals, with most of them in the paint. The Utes made 27 layups as they take almost all their shots from beyond the arc or at the basket. The Utes (24-3, 14-3 Pac-12) went 5-for-7 from behind the 3-point line and ran at every opportunity in the second half to break open a tight game and cruise to a wire-to-wire victory and keep them undefeated at home. Jayda Curry paced the Bears (13-15, 4-13) with 28 points.

