Pili leads No. 12 Utah women to 87-68 victory over BYU

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 23 points and No. 12 Utah cruised to an 87-68 victory over BYU. Pili, the reigning Pac-12 Conference player of the year, made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for Utah (7-1). She added six rebounds and five assists in guiding the Utes to their fifth straight win. Kennady McQueen scored 18, while Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points and six boards. Ines Vieira pitched in with 12 assists to go with five points and five rebounds. Lauren Gustin and freshman Kailey Woolston led the Cougars (6-2) with 17 points apiece. Gustin also grabbed 13 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season.

