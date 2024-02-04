Pili guides No. 20 Utah women past Washington State 73-61

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 20 Utah took over in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State 73-61. Isabel Palmer had two baskets and Jenna Johnson sank a 3-pointer in a 9-2 run to begin the fourth quarter as the Utes (17-6, 7-4 Pac-12 Conference) pushed their advantage to 64-54 and never looked back. Bella Murekatete and Eleonora Villa had 15 points apiece to lead the Cougars (15-8, 4-6). Murekatete grabbed the 900th rebound of her career to move to the top of WSU’s all-time list.

