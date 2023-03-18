Pili, 2nd-seeded Utah dominate Gardner-Webb in March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to power second-seeded Utah past 15th-seeded Gardner-Webb 103-77 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Jenna Johnson added 20 points and five assists for the Utes. Pili and Johnson combined to make 22 of 31 shots as the Bulldogs struggled to keep the duo from relentlessly attacking the basket. The Utes improved to 26-4 and advanced to play the North Carolina State-Princeton winner in the Greenville 2 Region. Gardner-Webb had a 21-game winning streak snapped and fell to 0-3 against Power 5 opponents this season. Jhessyka Williams scored 20 points for the Bulldogs, who finished at 29-5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.