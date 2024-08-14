Pieterse holds off women’s Tour de France leader Vollering in sprint finish to win 4th stage

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Dutch rider Puck Pieterse has finished just ahead of defending champion Demi Vollering in a sprint to win the fourth stage of the women’s Tour de France. The 22-year-old Pieterse finished the hilly 122.7-kilometer (76.2-mile) stage from the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg in 3 hours, 12 minutes, 28 seconds. Pieterse’s win made it four victories in four stages for Dutch riders as the eight-stage tour started in the Netherlands. Overall race leader Vollering won the previous stage in Rotterdam on Monday and she extended her lead to 22 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.