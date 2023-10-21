Pierre’s 81-yard touchdown run helped South Dakota beat Indiana State 17-3

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. rushed for 107 yards on just four carries, Travis Theis added 106 yards rushing and South Dakota beat winless Indiana State 17-3 on Saturday. Pierre raced up the middle for an 81-yard touchdown run — South Dakota’s longest play of the season — with 12:04 remaining. Theis sealed it by breaking several tackles on a 24-yard run with 59 seconds left. Both of South Dakota’s touchdown drives in the second half were from 90-plus yards. Nate Thomas’ 5-yard run capped a 98-yard drive. Aidan Bouman was 11 of 17 for 180 yards passing for South Dakota (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). JJ Galbreath’s only catch of the day went for 59 yards to set up the game’s first touchdown.

