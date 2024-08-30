Pierre runs for two touchdowns and South Dakota opens season with 45-3 win over Northern State

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota rolled past Division-II Northern State 45-3 in a season opener Thursday night. The Coyotes, coming off their most successful postseason run, got a 97-yard kickoff return from Kevondray Jones-Logan and a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter after Northern State scored its only points. Pierre had short scoring runs that came before and after a 55-yard punt return by Carter Bell in the second quarter for a 31-3 halftime lead. The Coyotes reached the FCS quarterfinals for the first time last season.

