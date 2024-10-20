Pierre runs for 153 yards, 2 TDs; South Dakota gets first road win against Youngstown State, 27-17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. ran for two touchdowns and a career-best 153 yards, and South Dakota beat Youngstown State 27-17 for its first win at the Penguins’ Stambaugh Stadium. South Dakota (6-1, 4-0) entered 0-6 on the road against Youngstown State (2-6, 1-6). The Coyotes, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, shut out the Penguins in the second half and have won five straight. Pierre broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter. Pierre finished with 21 carries to match his career high.

