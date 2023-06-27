Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE -Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Los Angeles Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets. The 25-year-old center was a restricted free agent but told the Jets this month that he didn’t plan on re-signing with them. Dubois agreed to an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually in agreeing to the trade. Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari as well as a second-round pick in 2024. Dubois scored a career-high 63 points last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.