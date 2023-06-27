Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets. The 25-year-old center was a restricted free agent but told the Jets this month that he didn’t plan on re-signing with them. Dubois agreed to an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually in agreeing to the trade. Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari as well as a second-round pick in 2024. Dubois scored a career-high 63 points last season.

