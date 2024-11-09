Pierre, Bouman lead South Dakota’s offensive free-for-all in Coyotes’ 7TD shutout win

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. averaged 15 yards per carry on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and South Dakota dismantled Indiana State 49-0. Pierre ran for 165 yards and had third quarter scoring runs of 23 and 83 yards three minutes apart to make it 35-0. The Coyotes scored two touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters and one in the first. The Coyotes scored two touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters and one in the first.

