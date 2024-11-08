Pierotti’s first goal for Lecce lifts the club off the bottom of Serie A

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Argentine forward Santiago Pierotti has scored his first goal for Lecce to help stave off another Serie A defeat with a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Antonio Gallo crossed from the left for the centrally positioned forward to head a late equalizer for the home team on Friday. It was Pierotti’s first goal in 22 Serie A appearances since joining Lecce from Argentine club Colón de Santa Fe in January. Lecce had started the game bottom of the table after losing five of its previous seven matches. Friday’s point lifted it above Monza and Venezia before they play Lazio and Parma, respectively.

