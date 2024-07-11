Pierceson Coody shoots 11-under 61 to take lead in the ISCO Championship in Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pierceson Coody shot an 11-under 61 — the lowest round in his brief PGA Tour career — to take the first-round lead Thursday in the ISCO Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Coody had 11 birdies in the bogey-free morning round on Keene Trace’s Champions Course, making six straight birdies on Nos. 5-10. Coody — the 24-year-old grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody — made a 5-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th for the last of his 20 putts. Hayden Springer was three strokes back at 64 with Rico Hoey of the Philippines in the tournament co-sanctioned by the European tour. Last week in the John Deere Classic in Illinois, Hayden opened with a 59 and tied for seventh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.