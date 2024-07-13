Pierceson Coody hangs onto ISCO Championship lead in bid for wire-to-wire breakthrough victory

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pierceson Coody topped the ISCO Championship leaderboard for the third straight day, overcoming a slow start Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke advantage. After playing the front nine in even par with three birdies and three bogeys, Coody — — the 24-year-old grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody — eagled the par-5 11th — hitting a 225-yard shot to 6 feet — and added birdies on the par-5 15th and par-4 17th. He had a 20-under 196 total on Keene Trace’s Champions Course in the tournament co-sanctioned by PGA and European tours. Harry Hall of England and Rico Hoey of the Philippines were tied for second. The top three are all seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

