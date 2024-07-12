Pierceson Coody follows opening 61 with a 67 to take a 2-stroke lead in the ISCO Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pierceson Coody followed an opening 11-under 61 with a 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the ISCO Championship, with the weekend cut a PGA Tour-record 8-under par. Coody, the 24-year-old grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, birdied three of his final five holes in his afternoon round to get to 16-under 128 on Keene Trace’s Champions Course. The Texan is winless in 26 career starts on the PGA Tour. Chez Reavie had a 62 to join Matthis Besard (63) of Belgium and Rico Hoey (66) of the Philippines at 14 under in the tournament co-sanctioned by the European tour. The previous lowest cut on tour was 7 under at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.