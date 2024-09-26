Pierce mum on possible changes as Raiders try to bounce back against the Browns

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce accused some players of making “business decisions” Sunday in a 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers and promised he would be willing to make some of his own. Pierce didn’t back off that statement when he met with the media on Monday. But he said Wednesday any personnel decisions were between him and the team. The Raiders host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Each team is 1-2 and desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes realistically alive.

