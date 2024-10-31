Pierce lacks confidence in Raiders offense as he searches for physical identity

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said his team still hasn’t established an offensive identity. He also said he can’t rely on any part of the offense when needed. The Raiders’ offense is near the bottom of the NFL in scoring, yardage, rushing and third- and fourth-down conversions. It’s in the middle of the pack in passing. Thus it’s not surprising the Raiders are 2-6 and on a four-game losing streak in which they have averaged 16.5 points.

