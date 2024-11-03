Pierce Holley throws 5 TD passes as Eastern Illinois earns 45-38 win over Western Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Pierce Holley threw for five touchdowns and Eastern Illinois picked up its second win of the season, topping long-time rival Western Illinois 45-38. Holley’s first TD pass came with just two seconds left in the first half, connecting with Alex Ginnever from 13-yards out to tie the game at 17-17 at the break. Holley came out firing in the second half, connecting with MJ Flowers for a 64-yard score two minutes into the third quarter and following it with a 6-yard score to Cooper Willman.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.