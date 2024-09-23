Pierce calls out Raiders for lack of effort after loss to Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One week after his team overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win at Baltimore, Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce called out the Raiders for a lack of effort in their home opener. Pierce says some players made “business decisions” as the game progressed. The previously winless and seemingly dysfunctional Carolina Panthers took a 14-point lead into halftime and never looked back as they cruised to a 36-22 victory. Pierce says it was “just not good enough” after his team gave up at least 21 points for the third straight time to start the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.