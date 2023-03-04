Pidcock soloes to become first Briton to win Strade Bianche

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Tom Pidcock has soloed to a dominant victory to become the first British rider to win the Strade Bianche. Pidcock’s lead was whittled away on the last of the 11 sections of white gravel roads. Then the Olympic mountain bike champion used astonishing descending skills to extend it again in the finale of the 184-kilometer route. Pidcock had plenty of time to raise his arms above his head. He crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of Valentin Madouas and 22 ahead of Tiesj Benoot.

