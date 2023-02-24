Pickett’s big 2nd half leads Penn St. past Ohio St. 75-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Seth Lundy added 19 points and Penn State beat Ohio State 75-71. Pickett scored 14 straight Penn State points in the final eight minutes. Ohio State got within 70-69 before Pickett answered with a three-point play with 59.1 left. Ohio State forward Justice Sueing scored inside to get within two points, but Pickett made it a two-possession lead again after two more free throws at 28.5. The Buckeyes had five 3-point attempts on their final possession but could not get one to drop. Camren Wynter made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.