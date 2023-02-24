Pickett’s big 2nd half leads Penn St. past Ohio St. 75-71

By The Associated Press
Penn State guard Evan Mahaffey, left, shoots in front of Ohio State forward Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Seth Lundy added 19 points and Penn State beat Ohio State 75-71. Pickett scored 14 straight Penn State points in the final eight minutes. Ohio State got within 70-69 before Pickett answered with a three-point play with 59.1 left. Ohio State forward Justice Sueing scored inside to get within two points, but Pickett made it a two-possession lead again after two more free throws at 28.5. The Buckeyes had five 3-point attempts on their final possession but could not get one to drop. Camren Wynter made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Penn State.

