Pickett, Steelers looked unbeatable in the preseason. Against San Francisco, they were anything but

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves off to a sluggish start following a 30-7 loss to San Francisco. Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered at the start of the game as the 49ers built an early 20-point lead and cruised. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 31 of 46 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Pickett says he felt comfortable but that the offense simply didn’t execute. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had three sacks to tie James Harrison’s franchise mark for 80 1/2 in his career. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 18.

