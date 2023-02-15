Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) pulls up to shoot on Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary M. Baranec]

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 41 points, the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961, and the Nittany Lions beat Illinois 93-81 to end a four-game losing streak. It was the most points scored by a Penn State player in Big Ten play and the sixth 40-point game in program history. Pickett was 10-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers in the first half, including reaching 2,000 career points on a 3 with 2:54 left.  He finished 15 of 20 overall with five 3-pointers and had eight assists. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points for Illinois (17-8, 8-6), which lost the season series with Penn State.

