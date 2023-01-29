Pickett, Penn State blister Michigan 83-61

By The Associated Press
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) drives to the basket on Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary M. Baranec]

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61. Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions, who matched last season’s win total.  Penn State, which lost the first meeting 79-69, was shooting 58% and led by 32 midway through the second half before finishing 4 of 13.  Jett Howard made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines, who were coming off a five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue without Howard. Penn State had an 18-0 run starting with five-straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half for a 49-30 lead. Michigan added a basket and trailed 49-32 in what was PSU’s highest-scoring half of the season.

