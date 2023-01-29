Pickett, Penn State blister Michigan 83-61

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61. Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions, who matched last season’s win total. Penn State, which lost the first meeting 79-69, was shooting 58% and led by 32 midway through the second half before finishing 4 of 13. Jett Howard made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines, who were coming off a five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue without Howard. Penn State had an 18-0 run starting with five-straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half for a 49-30 lead. Michigan added a basket and trailed 49-32 in what was PSU’s highest-scoring half of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.