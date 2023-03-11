Pickett, Penn State beat Indiana 77-73 in Big Ten semis

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry reacts following an NCAA semifinal basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Chicago. Penn State won 77-73. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 28 points, Seth Lundy had 16 and Penn State beat No. 19 Indiana 77-73 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship. Andrew Funk added nine points as 10th-seeded Penn State won for the eighth time in nine games. The Nittany Lions went 8 for 23 from 3-point range, compared to 2 for 14 for the Hoosiers. Next up for Penn State is top-seeded Purdue, which stopped Ohio State’s surprising run with an 80-66 victory in the first semifinal.

