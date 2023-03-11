Pickett, Penn State beat Indiana 77-73 in Big Ten semis

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 28 points, Seth Lundy had 16 and Penn State beat No. 19 Indiana 77-73 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship. Andrew Funk added nine points as 10th-seeded Penn State won for the eighth time in nine games. The Nittany Lions went 8 for 23 from 3-point range, compared to 2 for 14 for the Hoosiers. Next up for Penn State is top-seeded Purdue, which stopped Ohio State’s surprising run with an 80-66 victory in the first semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.