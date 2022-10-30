Pickett orders Steelers to ‘study more’ after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a rough game in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett has started four straight games after replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets on Oct. 2. Pickett has shown promise at times, but has experienced growing pains. Ball security has been an issue. He was strip-sacked, leading to an Eagles touchdown. Pickett finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards with one interception.

