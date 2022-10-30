Pickett orders Steelers to ‘study more’ after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a rough game in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett has started four straight games after replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets on Oct. 2. Pickett has shown promise at times, but has experienced growing pains. Ball security has been an issue. He was strip-sacked, leading to an Eagles touchdown. Pickett finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards with one interception.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) evades a rush by Philadelphia Eagles Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes agains the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) blocks a pass thrown by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton