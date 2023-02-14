PICK SIX: Impact transfers paying dividends at contenders

Free agency has come to college basketball with the NCAA’s decision that transfers need not sit out a year before playing. That’s given programs with holes to fill access to players to fill those holes. Not all of them work out. It has worked out very well for Mark Sears at Alabama, Souley Boum of Xavier, Cam Spencer at Rutgers, Morris Udeze at New Mexico, Baylor Scheierman at Creighton and Kendric Davis at Memphis in their first year at new programs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.