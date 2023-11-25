Pick-6 on failed Hail Mary swings the momentum in the Jets’ 34-13 loss to the Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets were back in the game after forcing another turnover by the Dolphins. And they were feeling lucky. Then it all went wrong with one failed Hail Mary. After D.J. Reed intercepted Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa to give New York the ball at its 49 with 2 seconds left and trailing 10-6, Jets coach Robert Saleh opted to have Tim Boyle launch a pass into the end zone instead of taking a knee. Boyle’s throw was picked off by Jevon Holland, who returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. It was the turning point in the Jets’ 34-13 loss in the NFL’s first game played on Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.