Piccoli’s goal helps Cagliari edge Verona in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Cagliari center forward Roberto Piccoli has scored for a second straight game to help beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at home in Serie A. Piccoli got his winner in the 75th minute in Sardinia on Friday. Darko Lazović hit the woodwork for Verona before Cagliari went ahead. Cagliari leaped ahead of Verona in the standings to 12th place. Verona was left in 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

