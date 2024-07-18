Picault’s late goal, Takaoka’s 5 saves helps Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 2-1

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White (24) and Alessandro Schopf (8) celebrate White's goal against Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fafà Picault scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and Yohei Takaoka had five saves to help the Vancouver Whitcaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1. Picault replaced Ali Ahmed in the 67th minute and put away a header, off a cross played by Sebastian Berhalter, to cap the scoring a several minutes later. Vancouver (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games. Robert Voloder’s own goal — wiping out what looked like a certain goal for Vancouver’s Brian White — gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. Sporting Kansas City’s Willy Agada scored in the 69th minute to make it 1-1.

