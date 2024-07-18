Picault’s late goal, Takaoka’s 5 saves helps Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fafà Picault scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and Yohei Takaoka had five saves to help the Vancouver Whitcaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1. Picault replaced Ali Ahmed in the 67th minute and put away a header, off a cross played by Sebastian Berhalter, to cap the scoring a several minutes later. Vancouver (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games. Robert Voloder’s own goal — wiping out what looked like a certain goal for Vancouver’s Brian White — gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. Sporting Kansas City’s Willy Agada scored in the 69th minute to make it 1-1.

