Picault, Mukhtar lead Nashville over Orlando City 2-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored in the first half, reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar added some second-half insurance and Nashville SC defeated Orlando City 2-0. Picault took a pass from Mukhtar and scored in the 28th minute to give Nashville (3-2-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mukhtar picked up his first goal of the season, scoring in the 74th minute with assists from Shaq Moore and Dax McCarty. Orlando City (2-2-2) had an 18-7 advantage in shots and a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.