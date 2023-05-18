Picault, MacNaughton lead Nashville over Inter Miami 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, defender Lukas MacNaughton added a second-half score and Nashville defeated Inter Miami 2-1. Nashville (6-3-4) has won five straight at home in all competitions for the first time in club history — outscoring its opponents 11-2 along the way. Nashville grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute when Picault took passes from Hany Mukhtar and Aníbal Godoy and scored his third goal of the season. MacNaughton stretched Nashville’s advantage to 2-0 four minutes into the second half with his first goal of the season and the second of his career. Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl notched assists on the score. Inter Miami (5-7-0) avoided the shutout in the third minute of stoppage time on Dixon Arroyo’s first career goal.

