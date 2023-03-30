Piastri is back at an Australian GP in a far different role

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Oscar Piastri is hopeful his debut Formula One drive on home soil at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday will be more successful than the first time he stood on the grid in Melbourne. The first-season driver grew up in a nearby suburb to the Albert Park circuit. He was chosen as a flag holder for Toro Rosso Ferrari driver Daniil Kyvat in Melbourne in 2016. But a chance to meet the Russian driver never happened because Kyvat experienced electrical difficulties on the formation lap. Piastri is seeking to become the first Australian to finish on the podium in their local race but will need to improve after a difficult start to his debut season.

