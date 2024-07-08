Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

By The Associated Press
This photo taken in Sept. 2007 shows a 20-year-old Lionel Messi, who had embarked on his legendary Barcelona career just over four years prior, helping to bathe Lamine Yamal, who was merely six months old at the time with Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana, during a photo session in the dressing room of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Lamine Yamal is now a soccer sensation for both Spain and Barcelona and he is still only 16-years-old. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Joan Monfort took photos of Lionel Messi with a baby for a charity calendar almost 17 years ago, he knew the long-haired young man would make it big in soccer. He could not have imagined the little boy would as well. The baby in the photo — which has gone viral — is none other than Lamine Yamal, the Spanish wunderkind. At 16, Yamal is showing such promise that he’s already being compared to the greats. He’s the youngest to play for Spain and become the youngest player ever in the ongoing European Championship in Germany. The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends.”

