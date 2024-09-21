Phommachanh tosses 3 TD passes as UMass earns 1st win, 35-31 over Central Connecticut

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh threw three touchdown passes and Brandon Campbell scored from three yards out in the fourth quarter as FBS independent Massachusetts earned its first victory by holding off Central Connecticut 35-31. Brady Olson’s 2-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the first half pulled Central Connecticut even with UMass at 21-21 going into intermission. The Blue Devils took their first lead when Olsen found Paul Marsh, Jr. from 10 yards out early in the third quarter.

