Phommachanh, Lynch-Adams lead UMass to 41-30 victory over New Mexico State in opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh passed for 192 yards and added a rushing touchdown, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and UMass defeated New Mexico State 41-30. Phommachanh ran 26 yards on a fourth-and-seven play midway through the fourth quarter to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Lynch-Adams that gave the Minutemen a 10-point lead. On New Mexico State’s ensuing possession, Isaiah Rutherford intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards to give UMass a 34-17 lead with 6:40 remaining. Phommachanh, a transfer who previously played at Georgia Tech and Clemson, completed 10 of 17 passes for 192 yards and added 92 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.