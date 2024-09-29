Phoenix throws 3 2nd-half TD passes, South Carolina State pulls away, beats North Carolina A&T 45-25

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw three touchdown passes in the second half and Deondra Duehart ran for two more as South Carolina State pulled away in the second half to post a 45-25 win over North Carolina A&T. Justin Fomby threw 26 yards to Ger-Cari Caldwell to tie the game at 10-10 at halftime and his 29-yard strike to Anthony Rucker put the Aggies in front, 17-10, two minutes into the third quarter. But the Bulldogs scored four straight touchdowns to take control.

