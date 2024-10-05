Phoenix passes for 412 yards and 3 TD as SC State beats Tennessee Tech 22-20

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eric Phoenix passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Smith-Brown had four receptions for 129 yards and two TDs and South Carolina State escaped with 22-20 win over Tennessee Tech. Caden High had 150 yards receiving on seven catches and Nicholas Brown added two receptions for 89 yards for South Carolina State (3-2). Freshman Dom LeBlanc — who made field goals of 30 and 35 yards in the second quarter — missed a potential winning 42-yard field-goal attempt wide right for Tennessee Tech (2-3) as time expired. Kevin Gallegos — who missed two field-goal attempts and two PAT kicks— kicked a 40-yard field goal to cap the scoring late in the third quarter. Jordyn Potts was 22-of-42 passing for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee Tech.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.