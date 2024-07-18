Phoenix Mercury unveil new practice facility as part of WNBA All-Star festivities

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new state-of-the-art practice facility as part of WNBA All-Star weekend. The 58,000-square-foot performance center was designed specifically for the WNBA team. The facility, which the Mercury said cost $100 million and is three blocks from the team’s arena, will including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices, meeting rooms, lounge and dining room, among other amenities. It will also have a full kitchen with a dedicated chef. The U.S. Olympic team was the first team to train at the new facility. The Mercury became the third WNBA team in the past few years to debut a new practice facility as Phoenix joined Seattle and Las Vegas.

