Phils’ Marsh breaks up combined no-hit bid by White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox lost a bid for a combined no-hitter when the Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh hit a double off left-hander Aaron Bummer on the first pitch of the eighth inning. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six hitless innings in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020. Kendall Graveman came on in the seventh and retired the side on eight pitches. Giolito was aided by a leaping catch by left fielder Romy Gonzalez to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit in the fifth.

