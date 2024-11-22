Philo delivers go-ahead TD run with 22 seconds remaining to lift Georgia Tech past N.C. State 30-29

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Philo scrambled for a go-ahead 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech escaped with a 30-29 win over N.C. State on Thursday night after losing the lead with less than 2 minutes remaining. Georgia Tech lost the lead with 1:30 remaining when Hollywood Smothers broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run for N.C. State. Following Philo’s go-ahead scoring run, the Wolfpack moved to the Georgia Tech 41. Collin Smith’s last-second, 59-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

