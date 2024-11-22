Philo delivers go-ahead TD run with 22 seconds remaining to lift Georgia Tech past N.C. State 30-29

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia Tech wide receiver Avery Boyd (9) runs the ball against North Carolina State linebacker Sean Brown (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Philo scrambled for a go-ahead 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech escaped with a 30-29 win over N.C. State on Thursday night after losing the lead with less than 2 minutes remaining. Georgia Tech lost the lead with 1:30 remaining when Hollywood Smothers broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run for N.C. State. Following Philo’s go-ahead scoring run, the Wolfpack moved to the Georgia Tech 41. Collin Smith’s last-second, 59-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

