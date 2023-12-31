Philly homecoming is sweet for Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon was a winner in his return to Philadelphia. Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for two seasons under coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia had the NFL’s No. 2 defense last season and reached the Super Bowl. But Gannon was blamed a for a defense that collapsed in the second half of a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, then roasted for a clumsy exit from the Eagles. The Cardinals shocked the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday. Gannon made some risky calls that paid off, and quarterback Kyler Murray says he was happy to win for his coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.