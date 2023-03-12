Phillips, Wahinekapu rally Hawaii women to Big West title

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Daejah Phillips scored 19 points, converting a three-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and Hawaii rallied to defeat UC Santa Barbara 61-59 to defend its Big West Conference Tournament championship and earn a berth in its eighth NCAA Tournament. After Alexis Tucker hit two free throws to put the Gauchos up with 6.4 seconds left, Phillips inbounded the ball to Imani Perez and cut past her to the basket and made the layup while being fouled. Santa Barbara put a long shot off the back iron as time expired.

