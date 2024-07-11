Phillies’ Zack Wheeler will skip a start and use All-Star break to recover from nagging back issues

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will skip his scheduled start on Sunday and use the upcoming All-Star break to recover from nagging back issues. Wheeler, a two-time NL All-Star, left his last start, a 10-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday, after five innings because of back spasms. After the game, the 34-year-old right-hander said he had been dealing with the back issue for weeks. Wheeler had an MRI on Wednesday that showed no structural damage. He reported still being sore Wednesday, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday his pitcher was feeling better.

