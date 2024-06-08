Phillies wary of ‘bounciest turf’ in London for Mets series

LONDON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starter Taijuan Walker wants to keep the ball on the ground Sunday against the New York Mets. That’s because the games at London Stadium have been so high-scoring. Good game plan, but here’s another twist: the artificial turf here is pretty bouncy. Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos says the turf is “the bounciest turf I’ve ever been on.” Phillies manager Rob Thomson describes the field surface as “a little bit spongier than the turf that we see in the U.S.” In 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox combined for 10 homers over two games.

