Phillies’ Turnbull loses no-hit bid when Sheets singles for White Sox in 7th inning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Spencer Turnbull lost his bid for a second career no-hitter when he allowed a one-out single in the seventh inning to Gavin Sheets of the Chicago White Sox. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched a no-hitter for Detroit against Seattle on May 18, 2021, his only complete game in 63 starts entering the night. He walked one and struck out six over the first six innings. Sheets singled on a line drive to right field.

