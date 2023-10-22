Phillies turn to pending free agent Aaron Nola to pitch them past Arizona and into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies try to clinch their second straight trip to the World Series when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Monday. The Phillies send Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA this postseason. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks in a matchup of right-handers. Kelly lost Game 2 of the NLCS in Philadelphia. The Phillies lost last year’s World Series to Houston in six games.

