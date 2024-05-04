Phillies’ Trea Turner to miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner says he will miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring strain after being injured in the fourth inning of Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday. The Phillies placed the two-time All-Star shortstop on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, but Turner said he’ll need more time. Turner has started all 30 games this season, helping the Phillies (22-11) enter Saturday with the most wins in baseball. He is hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Turner had two hits in Friday’s game, when he helped the Phillies to their 14th win in the last 17 games.

