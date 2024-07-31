Phillies trade Soto to Baltimore and acquire Banks from White Sox

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies traded left-hander Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and acquired lefty Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox in separate deals completed just before baseball’s trade deadline. Soto had a 4.42 ERA in 95 2/3 innings over 112 games for the Phillies since being acquired in a trade with Detroit prior to the 2023 season. This season, the 29-year-old reliever has a 4.08 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 20 walks in 35 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old Banks had a 4.13 ERA in 41 games for the White Sox. He struck out 55 and walked 15 in 48 innings.

